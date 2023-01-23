BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8,383,788 shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH). This represents 12.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 7,541,591 shares and 10.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.17% and an increase in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Texas Roadhouse is a casual dining concept with over 630 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and ten foreign countries.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,050,227 shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,983,412 shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 28.90% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group Ltd holds 2,551,608 shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,560,882 shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 29.81% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 2,166,420 shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,254,678 shares, representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 28.43% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America Corp /de/ holds 2,165,482 shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,236,932 shares, representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 21.21% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 2,104,032 shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,186,824 shares, representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 18.23% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 866 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Roadhouse Inc. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 6.26%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Texas Roadhouse Inc is 0.3497%, an increase of 14.7078%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.26% to 83,028,672 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Texas Roadhouse is $106.45. The forecasts range from a low of $86.86 to a high of $123.90. The average price target represents an increase of 7.79% from its latest reported closing price of $98.76.

The projected annual revenue for Texas Roadhouse is $4,525MM, an increase of 16.00%. The projected annual EPS is $4.82, an increase of 25.30%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.