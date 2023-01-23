BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Terex Corporation (TEX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9,130,284 shares of Terex Corporation (TEX). This represents 13.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 7,955,556 shares and 11.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.77% and an increase in total ownership of 2.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Terex is a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery. The Company designs, builds, and supports products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. Terex's products are manufactured in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia and sold worldwide. The Company engages with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification and financing to parts and service support.

What are large shareholders doing?

Pzena Investment Management Llc holds 4,336,393 shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,450,787 shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 16.96% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. holds 2,587,685 shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,540,331 shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 15.75% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC holds 2,280,726 shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,280,391 shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 15.11% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp holds 1,714,544 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,758,790 shares, representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 49.65% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 1,401,003 shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,471,160 shares, representing a decrease of 5.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 5.87% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 666 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terex Corporation. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 2.49%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Terex Corporation is 0.1498%, an increase of 11.1339%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 71,283,615 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Terex is $50.05. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 6.62% from its latest reported closing price of $46.94.

The projected annual revenue for Terex is $4,535MM, an increase of 8.23%. The projected annual EPS is $4.80, an increase of 24.22%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.