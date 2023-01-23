BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Tennant Company (TNC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,054,544 shares of Tennant Company (TNC). This represents 16.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 2,807,221 shares and 15.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.81% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.14 billion in 2019 and has approximately 4,400 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol '®' are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.

What are large shareholders doing?

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 1,764,056 shares representing 9.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,804,813 shares, representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNC by 0.01% over the last quarter.

Mairs & Power Inc holds 1,673,332 shares representing 9.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,661,213 shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNC by 1.22% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC holds 821,233 shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 817,559 shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNC by 3.75% over the last quarter.

P2 Capital Partners, LLC holds 614,583 shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 546,859 shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 550,484 shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNC by 4.79% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 440 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tennant Company. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.68%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Tennant Company is 0.1776%, a decrease of 1.1878%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.70% to 21,622,202 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tennant is $84.66. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $102.90. The average price target represents an increase of 25.50% from its latest reported closing price of $67.46.

The projected annual revenue for Tennant is $1,152MM, an increase of 6.90%. The projected annual EPS is $4.54, an increase of 66.54%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

