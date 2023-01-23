BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in TechTarget Inc (TTGT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,293,287 shares of TechTarget Inc (TTGT). This represents 14.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 3,904,005 shares and 13.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.97% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies' information technology needs. By understanding these buyers' content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world. TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney.

What are large shareholders doing?

Neuberger Berman Group LLC holds 2,060,169 shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,713,456 shares, representing an increase of 16.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTGT by 12.52% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors, LLC holds 1,328,997 shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,316,367 shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTGT by 5.71% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc holds 1,218,033 shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,384,686 shares, representing a decrease of 13.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTGT by 24.95% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 698,000 shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 798,300 shares, representing a decrease of 14.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTGT by 5.88% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 692,891 shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 701,280 shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTGT by 2.85% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 510 funds or institutions reporting positions in TechTarget Inc. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.80%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TechTarget Inc is 0.1868%, a decrease of 12.2509%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.24% to 33,734,137 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for TechTarget is $61.43. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 25.16% from its latest reported closing price of $49.08.

The projected annual revenue for TechTarget is $312MM, an increase of 3.54%. The projected annual EPS is $2.36, an increase of 276.29%.

