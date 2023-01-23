BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Talos Energy Inc (TALO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10,675,437 shares of Talos Energy Inc (TALO). This represents 12.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 8, 2022 they reported 8,807,417 shares and 10.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.21% and an increase in total ownership of 2.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Talos Energy is a technically driven independent exploration and production company focused on safely and efficiently maximizing cash flows and long-term value through its operations, currently in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As one of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico's largest public independent producers, Talos Energy leverages decades of geology, geophysics and offshore operations expertise towards the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and development of assets in key geological trends that are present in many offshore basins around the world. Its activities in offshore Mexico provide high impact exploration opportunities in an oil rich emerging basin.

What are large shareholders doing?

Riverstone Holdings Llc holds 12,291,914 shares representing 14.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sourcerock Group LLC holds 3,978,309 shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,141,414 shares, representing a decrease of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TALO by 8.19% over the last quarter.

Mackay Shields Llc holds 3,351,784 shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers, Lp holds 1,345,420 shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,202,620 shares, representing an increase of 10.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TALO by 22.87% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. Llc holds 1,240,850 shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 359,729 shares, representing an increase of 71.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TALO by 283.51% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 508 funds or institutions reporting positions in Talos Energy Inc. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.21%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Talos Energy Inc is 0.1918%, an increase of 14.3560%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.14% to 90,962,363 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Talos Energy is $29.24. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 44.90% from its latest reported closing price of $20.18.

The projected annual revenue for Talos Energy is $2,073MM, an increase of 22.72%. The projected annual EPS is $5.64, an increase of 0.93%.

