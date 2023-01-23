BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,454,113 shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA). This represents 13.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 4,532,718 shares and 11.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 20.33% and an increase in total ownership of 2.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Synaptics is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure and enjoyable. These customers are combining Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech and security processing.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,578,884 shares representing 8.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,719,833 shares, representing a decrease of 3.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 14.66% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 3,361,603 shares representing 8.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,310,722 shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 83.45% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC holds 1,036,708 shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,055,577 shares, representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 12.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 720,256 shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 707,257 shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 11.55% over the last quarter.

Trigran Investments, Inc. holds 688,202 shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 495,424 shares, representing an increase of 28.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYNA by 14.67% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 755 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synaptics, Incorporated. This is a decrease of 46 owner(s) or 5.74%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Synaptics, Incorporated is 0.1971%, a decrease of 16.7357%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.57% to 45,410,447 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Synaptics is $122.91. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.55% from its latest reported closing price of $115.35.

The projected annual revenue for Synaptics is $1,552MM, a decrease of -14.50%. The projected annual EPS is $10.14, an increase of 42.30%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.