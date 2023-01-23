BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9,604,073 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN). This represents 17.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 8,451,022 shares and 15.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.64% and an increase in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company markets Trokendi XR® (extended-release topiramate) for the prophylaxis of migraine and the treatment of epilepsy; Oxtellar XR® (extended-release oxcarbazepine) for the treatment of epilepsy; APOKYN® (apomorphine hydrochloride injection) for the acute treatment of hypomobility in advanced Parkinson's disease (PD); MYOBLOC® (rimabotulinumtoxinB) for the treatment of cervical dystonia and treatment of chronic sialorrhea in adults; and XADAGO® (safinamide) as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in PD patients with hypomobility. The Company is also developing several product candidates to address large market opportunities in the CNS market, including SPN-812 for the treatment of ADHD; SPN-830 (apomorphine infusion pump) for the continuous treatment of motor fluctuations ("on-off" episodes) in PD; SPN-820 for treatment-resistant depression; and SPN-817 for the treatment of epilepsy.

What are large shareholders doing?

Armistice Capital, Llc holds 4,593,004 shares representing 8.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,712,000 shares, representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUPN by 13.44% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group Ltd holds 2,370,120 shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,337,304 shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUPN by 29.69% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management, LLC holds 1,767,489 shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,909,849 shares, representing a decrease of 8.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUPN by 25.69% over the last quarter.

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC holds 1,605,806 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,612,382 shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUPN by 19.54% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 1,601,303 shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,610,962 shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUPN by 30.85% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 565 funds or institutions reporting positions in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.36%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc is 0.2257%, an increase of 11.4836%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.44% to 65,641,638 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Supernus Pharmaceuticals is $42.33. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 5.01% from its latest reported closing price of $40.31.

The projected annual revenue for Supernus Pharmaceuticals is $614MM, a decrease of -6.82%. The projected annual EPS is $0.76, an increase of 8.54%.

