BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 40,211,256 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO). This represents 19.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 9, 2022 they reported 31,712,003 shares and 14.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 26.80% and an increase in total ownership of 4.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ('REIT') that as of the date of this release has interests in 17 hotels comprised of 9,017 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

What are large shareholders doing?

Principal Financial Group Inc holds 8,822,966 shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,123,028 shares, representing an increase of 7.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHO by 10.79% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group Inc holds 8,645,000 shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 8,547,386 shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources Inc holds 8,208,323 shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,243,464 shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHO by 77.03% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 5,360,029 shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,544,054 shares, representing a decrease of 78.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHO by 45.02% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 559 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 9.39%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc is 0.2241%, a decrease of 9.1267%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.24% to 285,312,337 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 18, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sunstone Hotel Investors is $11.05. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 8.33% from its latest reported closing price of $10.20.

The projected annual revenue for Sunstone Hotel Investors is $977MM, an increase of 16.25%. The projected annual EPS is $0.22, a decrease of -75.74%.

