BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,039,170 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR). This represents 17.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 2,792,671 shares and 15.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.83% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. With products made in America, Ruger offers consumers almost 800 variations of more than 40 product lines. For more than 70 years, Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. The company's motto is, "Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®," echoes its commitment to these principles as they work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 986,676 shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,101,276 shares, representing a decrease of 11.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGR by 14.57% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 476,635 shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 431,439 shares, representing an increase of 9.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGR by 21.38% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp holds 375,364 shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 361,541 shares, representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGR by 60.62% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 343,966 shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 334,730 shares, representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGR by 15.09% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management Inc holds 312,162 shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 277,710 shares, representing an increase of 11.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGR by 30.66% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 461 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 6.68%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Sturm Ruger & Company Inc is 0.1011%, a decrease of 3.8864%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.35% to 14,111,699 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sturm Ruger is $68.34. The forecasts range from a low of $64.64 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 26.02% from its latest reported closing price of $54.23.

The projected annual revenue for Sturm Ruger is $542MM, a decrease of -11.84%. The projected annual EPS is $4.19, a decrease of -31.25%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

