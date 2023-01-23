BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12,223,694 shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO). This represents 15.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 12,006,241 shares and 14.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.81% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden®, Dolce Vita®, Betsey Johnson®, Blondo®, GREATS®, BB Dakota® and Mad Love®, Steve Madden is a licensee of various brands, including Anne Klein® and Superga®. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden's wholesale distribution includes department stores, specialty stores, luxury retailers, national chains, mass merchants and online retailers. Steve Madden also operates retail stores and e-commerce websites. Steve Madden licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products, including ready-to-wear, outerwear, eyewear, hosiery, jewelry, fragrance, luggage and bedding and bath products

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,789,154 shares representing 8.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,086,595 shares, representing a decrease of 19.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHOO by 89.78% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group Ltd holds 4,883,884 shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,297,100 shares, representing an increase of 12.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHOO by 61.83% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds 2,526,499 shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company.

Boston Partners holds 1,455,097 shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,334,964 shares, representing an increase of 8.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHOO by 3.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 1,371,779 shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,359,068 shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHOO by 13.46% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 621 funds or institutions reporting positions in Steven Madden, Ltd.. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.31%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Steven Madden, Ltd. is 0.1817%, a decrease of 13.8717%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.25% to 93,060,033 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Steven Madden is $36.04. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 8.62% from its latest reported closing price of $33.18.

The projected annual revenue for Steven Madden is $2,126MM, a decrease of -4.66%. The projected annual EPS is $2.85, a decrease of -12.44%.

