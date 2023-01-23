Investing
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP)

January 23, 2023 — 06:45 pm EST

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,361,132 shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP). This represents 15.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 3,234,837 shares and 14.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.90% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non- traditional distribution channels.

What are large shareholders doing?

SMP / Standard Motor Products, Inc. Ownership

Royce & Associates Lp holds 1,472,870 shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,450,228 shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMP by 19.41% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc holds 1,050,457 shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,074,598 shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMP by 24.69% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 385,005 shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 377,396 shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMP by 92.75% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust Corp holds 364,384 shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 369,504 shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMP by 24.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 354,292 shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 344,127 shares, representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMP by 22.99% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 448 funds or institutions reporting positions in Standard Motor Products, Inc.. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 6.28%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Standard Motor Products, Inc. is 0.1183%, a decrease of 13.6563%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.47% to 20,938,942 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for Standard Motor Products is $49.64. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 32.83% from its latest reported closing price of $37.37.

The projected annual revenue for Standard Motor Products is $1,439MM, an increase of 4.77%. The projected annual EPS is $3.90, an increase of 28.51%.

