BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in SM Energy Co (SM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 20,555,732 shares of SM Energy Co (SM). This represents 16.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 19,248,951 shares and 15.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.79% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas.

What are large shareholders doing?

Invesco Ltd. holds 3,214,189 shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,415,919 shares, representing a decrease of 6.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SM by 89.82% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 2,462,193 shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,776,381 shares, representing an increase of 27.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SM by 57.17% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,219,618 shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,528,162 shares, representing an increase of 31.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SM by 76.51% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc holds 2,193,475 shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,630,224 shares, representing an increase of 25.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SM by 50.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 2,153,271 shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,116,494 shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SM by 15.88% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 881 funds or institutions reporting positions in SM Energy Co. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.12%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SM Energy Co is 0.3119%, an increase of 10.6829%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.12% to 131,391,104 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for SM Energy is $53.38. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 60.54% from its latest reported closing price of $33.25.

The projected annual revenue for SM Energy is $3,064MM, a decrease of -9.10%. The projected annual EPS is $9.20, a decrease of -12.13%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

