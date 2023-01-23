BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,578,848 shares of Sleep Number Corp (SNBR). This represents 16.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 3,514,451 shares and 15.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.83% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Individuality is core to Sleep Number. The purpose driven company is comprised of over 4,300 passionate team members who are dedicated to the mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. The 360® smart beds provide each sleeper with adjustable, individualized comfort for proven quality sleep. It improved nearly 13 million lives as strives to improve society's wellbeing through higher quality sleep. Sleep science and data are the foundation of our innovations. The award-winning 360 smart beds bene?t from our proprietary SleepIQ® technology - learning from nearly 8 billion hours of highly accurate sleep data - to provide comfort and individualized sleep health insights, including your daily SleepIQ® score. For life-changing sleep, visit SleepNumber.com or one of othe 600 Sleep Number® stores.

What are large shareholders doing?

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc /mn holds 2,136,268 shares representing 9.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,143,198 shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNBR by 12.41% over the last quarter.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. holds 1,256,520 shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,250,959 shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNBR by 22.95% over the last quarter.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC holds 954,439 shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,562,656 shares, representing a decrease of 63.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNBR by 20.18% over the last quarter.

Stadium Capital Management Llc holds 833,163 shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 954,882 shares, representing a decrease of 14.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNBR by 4.11% over the last quarter.

Mairs & Power Inc holds 808,342 shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 600,236 shares, representing an increase of 25.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNBR by 54.87% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 461 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sleep Number Corp. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 5.34%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Sleep Number Corp is 0.1278%, a decrease of 1.9963%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.58% to 26,575,906 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sleep Number is $28.56. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents a decrease of -13.30% from its latest reported closing price of $32.94.

The projected annual revenue for Sleep Number is $2,133MM, an increase of 1.15%. The projected annual EPS is $2.11, a decrease of -10.49%.

