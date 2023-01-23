BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Shutterstock Inc (SSTK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,026,472 shares of Shutterstock Inc (SSTK). This represents 11.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 3,858,568 shares and 10.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.35% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), directly and through its group subsidiaries, is a leading global provider of high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, videos and music to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. Working with its growing community of over 1 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 350 million images and more than 20 million video clips available. Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The company's brands also include Bigstock, a value-oriented stock media offering; Shutterstock Custom, a custom content creation platform; Offset, a high-end image collection; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; and Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media.

What are large shareholders doing?

Macquarie Group Ltd holds 1,316,027 shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,140,635 shares, representing an increase of 13.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSTK by 10.35% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC holds 983,179 shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 729,313 shares, representing an increase of 25.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSTK by 53.68% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 906,801 shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 994,901 shares, representing a decrease of 9.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSTK by 4.65% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 808,675 shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 786,772 shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSTK by 91.15% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 718,755 shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 974,386 shares, representing a decrease of 35.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSTK by 90.50% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 538 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shutterstock Inc. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 4.10%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Shutterstock Inc is 0.1565%, a decrease of 6.5688%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.58% to 30,544,475 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shutterstock is $62.98. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 3.24% from its latest reported closing price of $61.01.

The projected annual revenue for Shutterstock is $848MM, an increase of 3.95%. The projected annual EPS is $3.59, an increase of 51.18%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.