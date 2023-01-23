BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,019,743 shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL). This represents 11.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 2,912,425 shares and 10.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.68% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national name brands. As of December 17, 2020, the Company operates 383 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com.

What are large shareholders doing?

Copeland Capital Management, LLC holds 1,134,951 shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058,029 shares, representing an increase of 6.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCVL by 60.88% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates Lp holds 681,341 shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 681,586 shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCVL by 8.94% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 480,631 shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 386,469 shares, representing an increase of 19.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCVL by 28.41% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds 461,581 shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99,443 shares, representing an increase of 78.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCVL by 309.02% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management Llc holds 454,620 shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 179,553 shares, representing an increase of 60.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCVL by 139.46% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 427 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shoe Carnival, Inc.. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 6.56%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Shoe Carnival, Inc. is 0.0959%, an increase of 6.9135%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.30% to 21,029,729 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shoe Carnival is $42.84. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 61.36% from its latest reported closing price of $26.55.

The projected annual revenue for Shoe Carnival is $1,308MM, an increase of 1.80%. The projected annual EPS is $4.05, an increase of 3.13%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

