BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,154,730 shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT). This represents 12.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 4,781,689 shares and 11.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.80% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and personal care industries. Sensient's customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world's best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

What are large shareholders doing?

Winder Investment Pte Ltd holds 6,304,914 shares representing 15.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group Plc holds 2,535,919 shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,540,076 shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXT by 6.63% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 1,473,716 shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,522,643 shares, representing a decrease of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXT by 5.80% over the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC holds 965,170 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 923,467 shares, representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXT by 22.39% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors Lp holds 896,510 shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 819,415 shares, representing an increase of 8.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXT by 1.11% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 564 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sensient Technologies Corporation. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 4.41%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Sensient Technologies Corporation is 0.1716%, a decrease of 5.4144%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 43,561,375 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sensient Technologies is $85.68. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 15.78% from its latest reported closing price of $74.00.

The projected annual revenue for Sensient Technologies is $1,506MM, an increase of 5.41%. The projected annual EPS is $3.48, an increase of 5.00%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

