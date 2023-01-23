BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Semtech Corporation (SMTC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9,321,050 shares of Semtech Corporation (SMTC). This represents 14.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 6,903,354 shares and 10.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 35.02% and an increase in total ownership of 3.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bank of New York Mellon Corp holds 2,516,066 shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,550,476 shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 74.91% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes, Inc. holds 1,582,315 shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,710 shares, representing an increase of 96.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 1,566.37% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group Ltd holds 1,431,728 shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,251,537 shares, representing an increase of 12.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 33.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 1,308,196 shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,280,776 shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 43.41% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC holds 1,303,169 shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,305,814 shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTC by 43.45% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 738 funds or institutions reporting positions in Semtech Corporation. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 3.02%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Semtech Corporation is 0.1612%, a decrease of 26.9514%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 75,850,902 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Semtech is $43.35. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 33.26% from its latest reported closing price of $32.53.

The projected annual revenue for Semtech is $754MM, a decrease of -3.25%. The projected annual EPS is $2.86, an increase of 24.05%.

