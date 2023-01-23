BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 21,808,721 shares of Sealed Air Corp (SEE). This represents 15.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 18,393,878 shares and 12.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 18.57% and an increase in total ownership of 2.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Sealed Air is in business to protect, to solve critical packaging challenges, and to leave our world better than we found it. Its solutions and systems include CRYOVAC® brand food packaging, SEALED AIR® brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG® brand automated systems and BUBBLE WRAP® brand packaging. These brands collectively enable a more efficient, secure and less wasteful global food supply chain and enhance commerce through fulfillment and packaging solutions to protect the worldwide movement of goods. Sealed Air's industry-leading expertise in science, engineering, and innovation transforms businesses, industries, and consumers' lives. The company continues to expand its portfolio of next-generation sustainable solutions including packaging materials, automated systems, and smart services to deliver savings and create measurable long-term value. Sealed Air generated $4.9 billion in sales in 2020 and has approximately 16,500 employees who serve customers in 115 countries

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds 10,756,335 shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company.

Janus Henderson Group Plc holds 6,799,472 shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,799,224 shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEE by 16.21% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America Corp /de/ holds 4,619,643 shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,829,386 shares, representing an increase of 17.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEE by 75.30% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 2,879,082 shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,859,357 shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEE by 19.55% over the last quarter.

Kensico Capital Management Corp holds 2,680,000 shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,177,900 shares, representing a decrease of 18.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEE by 25.10% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1137 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sealed Air Corp. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 3.23%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Sealed Air Corp is 0.1833%, a decrease of 11.7879%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.07% to 152,453,819 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sealed Air is $59.94. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.28% from its latest reported closing price of $53.87.

The projected annual revenue for Sealed Air is $5,835MM, an increase of 1.17%. The projected annual EPS is $4.18, an increase of 6.20%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

