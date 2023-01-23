BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Scholastic Corp (SCHL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,998,541 shares of Scholastic Corp (SCHL). This represents 15.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 4,731,230 shares and 14.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.65% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

For 100 years, Scholastic Corporation has been encouraging the personal and intellectual growth of all children, beginning with literacy. Having earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families, Scholastic is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, a leading provider of literacy curriculum, professional services, and classroom magazines, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media. The Company creates and distributes bestselling books and e-books, print and technology-based learning programs for pre-K to grade 12, and other products and services that support children's learning and literacy, both in school and at home. With 15 international operations and exports to 165 countries, Scholastic makes quality, affordable books available to all children around the world through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail, and online.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 4,243,734 shares representing 12.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,496,106 shares, representing a decrease of 29.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHL by 61.84% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds 1,045,484 shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC holds 1,023,028 shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,112,939 shares, representing a decrease of 8.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHL by 58.30% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp holds 700,115 shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 686,630 shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHL by 58.55% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 561,568 shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 538,368 shares, representing an increase of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHL by 7.64% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 482 funds or institutions reporting positions in Scholastic Corp. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.82%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Scholastic Corp is 0.1272%, a decrease of 6.1446%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.16% to 32,380,980 shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

