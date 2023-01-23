BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,298,535 shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA). This represents 12.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 8, 2022 they reported 4,611,941 shares and 10.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.89% and an increase in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Rush Enterprises, Inc. is the premier solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. The Company owns and operates Rush Truck Centers, the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in the United States, with more than 100 dealership locations in 22 states. These vehicle centers, strategically located in high traffic areas on or near major highways throughout the United States, represent truck and bus manufacturers, including Peterbilt, International, Hino, Isuzu, Ford, Mitsubishi, IC Bus and Blue Bird. It offers an integrated approach to meeting customer needs - from sales of new and used vehicles to aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental. Rush Enterprises' operations also provide CNG fuel systems, telematics products and other vehicle technologies, as well as vehicle up-fitting, chrome accessories and tires.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,255,441 shares

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 1,876,514 shares

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds 1,806,571 shares

Principal Financial Group Inc holds 1,135,910 shares

Millennium Management Llc holds 956,664 shares

Fund Sentiment

There are 556 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rush Enterprises, Inc.. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.07%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Rush Enterprises, Inc. is 0.2197%, a decrease of 0.0224%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.74% to 49,376,875 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rush Enterprises is $66.04. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 30.09% from its latest reported closing price of $50.77.

The projected annual revenue for Rush Enterprises is $7,206MM. The projected annual EPS is $5.25.

