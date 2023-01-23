BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7,052,480 shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD). This represents 10.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 6,589,718 shares and 10.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.02% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Royal Gold Inc. provides investors exposure to precious metals without many of the risks of investing in traditional precious metal producers.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 6,298,940 shares representing 9.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,804,232 shares, representing an increase of 7.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 0.77% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates Corp holds 3,856,755 shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,970,568 shares, representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 4.21% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC holds 3,335,198 shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,228,956 shares, representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 3.59% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 1,080,240 shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 887,089 shares, representing an increase of 17.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 14.43% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 1,065,119 shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,037,392 shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 6.59% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 836 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royal Gold, Inc.. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.99%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Royal Gold, Inc. is 0.2595%, a decrease of 3.3357%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.82% to 66,517,377 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Royal Gold is $134.58. The forecasts range from a low of $93.19 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.75% from its latest reported closing price of $126.07.

The projected annual revenue for Royal Gold is $654MM, an increase of 3.19%. The projected annual EPS is $3.87, an increase of 0.16%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

