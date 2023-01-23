BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11,641,331 shares of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI). This represents 10.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 8, 2022 they reported 11,049,380 shares and 10.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.36% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm. The company has more than 300 staffing locations worldwide and offers hiring and job search services at roberthalf.com.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 6,352,953 shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,991,693 shares, representing an increase of 21.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 37.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 2,767,900 shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,667,353 shares, representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 10.21% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management Llc holds 2,011,623 shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,878,597 shares, representing an increase of 6.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 20.02% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein L.p. holds 1,917,006 shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,953,593 shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 6.25% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust Corp holds 1,644,953 shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,628,400 shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RHI by 10.05% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1288 funds or institutions reporting positions in Robert Half International Inc.. This is a decrease of 56 owner(s) or 4.17%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Robert Half International Inc. is 0.1757%, an increase of 1.1532%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 114,105,564 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Robert Half International is $74.18. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents a decrease of -5.22% from its latest reported closing price of $78.27.

The projected annual revenue for Robert Half International is $6,958MM, a decrease of -4.44%. The projected annual EPS is $5.39, a decrease of -13.52%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.