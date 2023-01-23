BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in RMR Group Inc (RMR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,261,957 shares of RMR Group Inc (RMR). This represents 14.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 9, 2022 they reported 1,915,006 shares and 12.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 18.12% and an increase in total ownership of 2.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

The RMR Group Inc. is a holding company and substantially all of its business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, or RMR. RMR is a leading U.S. alternative asset management company, unique for its focus on commercial real estate (CRE) and related businesses. RMR's vertical integration is buttressed by its more than 600 real estate professionals in over 30 offices nationwide who manage $32 billion in assets under management and leverage 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating CRE. RMR is headquartered in Newton, MA and was founded in 1986.

What are large shareholders doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 1,017,885 shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,052,595 shares, representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMR by 12.73% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds 911,305 shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 970,623 shares, representing a decrease of 6.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMR by 1.25% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes, Inc. holds 524,381 shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500,974 shares, representing an increase of 4.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMR by 46.77% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 447,616 shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 505,316 shares, representing a decrease of 12.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMR by 11.55% over the last quarter.

Tcw Group Inc holds 402,140 shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 390,540 shares, representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMR by 52.96% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 382 funds or institutions reporting positions in RMR Group Inc. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.02%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMR Group Inc is 0.0810%, an increase of 1.5618%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.10% to 14,610,515 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for RMR Group is $34.34. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 17.12% from its latest reported closing price of $29.32.

The projected annual revenue for RMR Group is $902MM, an increase of 350.83%. The projected annual EPS is $2.18, an increase of 5.84%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

