BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Repligen Corporation (RGEN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,123,594 shares of Repligen Corporation (RGEN). This represents 11.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 8, 2022 they reported 5,686,997 shares and 10.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.68% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that increase efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. Its primary customers are biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Its corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional administrative and manufacturing operations worldwide. The majority of its manufacturing sites are located within the U.S. (California, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York), and outside of the U.S. it has sites in Estonia, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 3,659,579 shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,531,521 shares, representing a decrease of 51.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 1.16% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 1,851,271 shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,876,048 shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 20.77% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management Llc holds 1,740,034 shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,757,047 shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 19.48% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management, Llc holds 1,638,959 shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company.

Wcm Investment Management, Llc holds 1,519,626 shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,351,327 shares, representing an increase of 11.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGEN by 29.65% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 984 funds or institutions reporting positions in Repligen Corporation. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 5.13%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Repligen Corporation is 0.4072%, an increase of 3.3031%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 65,015,661 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Repligen is $230.06. The forecasts range from a low of $181.80 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents an increase of 23.49% from its latest reported closing price of $186.30.

The projected annual revenue for Repligen is $825MM, an increase of 2.93%. The projected annual EPS is $3.05, an increase of 1.71%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.