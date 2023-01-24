BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,026,028 shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR). This represents 9.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3,980,328 shares and 8.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.15% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.81% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for RenaissanceRe Holdings is $212.77. The forecasts range from a low of $169.68 to a high of $287.70. The average price target represents an increase of 11.81% from its latest reported closing price of $190.29.

The projected annual revenue for RenaissanceRe Holdings is $7,553MM, an increase of 67.46%. The projected annual EPS is $23.45.

Fund Sentiment

There are 767 funds or institutions reporting positions in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 4.50%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is 0.3115%, a decrease of 6.2223%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.08% to 51,201,372 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 3,687,321 shares representing 8.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,335,157 shares, representing an increase of 9.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 42.64% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co holds 2,399,303 shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,662,406 shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 720,509 shares, representing an increase of 56.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 113.56% over the last quarter.

FIL Ltd holds 1,659,156 shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,664,014 shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 59.16% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,488,858 shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,551,659 shares, representing a decrease of 71.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 44.64% over the last quarter.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Declares $$0.37 Dividend

RenaissanceRe Holdings said on November 9, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share. Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.37 per share.

At the most recent share price of $190.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.19%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.05, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in Bermuda, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

