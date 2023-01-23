BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in RELX PLC (RELX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 206,615,155 shares of RELX PLC (RELX). This represents 10.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 194,923,548 shares and 10.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.00% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

RELX plc is a British multinational information and analytics company headquartered in London, England. Its businesses provide scientific, technical and medical information and analytics; legal information and analytics; decision-making tools; and organise exhibitions.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 8,037,178 shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,199,143 shares, representing a decrease of 14.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELX by 15.80% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management Llc holds 6,857,545 shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,034,795 shares, representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELX by 65.72% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America Corp /de/ holds 6,203,541 shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,698,906 shares, representing a decrease of 7.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELX by 12.22% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 2,506,360 shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,480,053 shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELX by 6.70% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 2,083,500 shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,201,100 shares, representing a decrease of 5.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RELX by 2.07% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 335 funds or institutions reporting positions in RELX PLC. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.90%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RELX PLC is 0.1598%, a decrease of 5.2751%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.39% to 74,807,717 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for RELX is $32.17. The forecasts range from a low of $24.76 to a high of $37.97. The average price target represents an increase of 9.51% from its latest reported closing price of $29.38.

The projected annual revenue for RELX is $9,555MM, an increase of 22.20%. The projected annual EPS is $1.16, an increase of 42.34%.

