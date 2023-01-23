BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Regional Management Corp (RM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,042,908 shares of Regional Management Corp (RM). This represents 10.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 7, 2022 they reported 961,785 shares and 10.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.43% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Regional Management Corp. is a diversified consumer finance company that provides attractive, easy-to-understand installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. Regional Management operates under the name 'Regional Finance' in 368 branch locations across 11 states in the Southeastern, Southwestern, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwestern United States, as of September 30, 2020. Most of its loan products are secured, and each is structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, repayable at any time without penalty. Regional Management sources loans through its multiple channel platform, which includes branches, centrally-managed direct mail campaigns, digital partners, retailers, and its consumer website.

What are large shareholders doing?

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 1,039,019 shares representing 10.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,182,405 shares, representing a decrease of 13.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RM by 23.10% over the last quarter.

Forager Capital Management, LLC holds 709,091 shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 568,562 shares, representing an increase of 19.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RM by 19.67% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 672,242 shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 640,881 shares, representing an increase of 4.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RM by 88.43% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 339,658 shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 345,804 shares, representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RM by 19.92% over the last quarter.

Khrom Capital Management Llc holds 308,264 shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 183,857 shares, representing an increase of 40.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RM by 14.88% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regional Management Corp. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 7.64%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Regional Management Corp is 0.1371%, an increase of 9.5862%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.47% to 8,638,396 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regional Management is $36.31. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 9.64% from its latest reported closing price of $33.12.

The projected annual revenue for Regional Management is $577MM, an increase of 19.52%. The projected annual EPS is $5.90, a decrease of -20.44%.

