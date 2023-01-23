BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Rapid7 Inc (RPD)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,462,375 shares of Rapid7 Inc (RPD). This represents 10.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 7, 2022 they reported 6,090,838 shares and 10.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.10% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Rapid7 is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through its Insight Platform. Rapid7's solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 8,700 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,506,805 shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,581,085 shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 33.49% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 2,604,659 shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,525,319 shares, representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 27.20% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors Lp holds 2,113,327 shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,952,405 shares, representing an increase of 7.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 27.12% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 1,503,279 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,306,095 shares, representing an increase of 13.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 24.37% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp holds 1,364,499 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,397,101 shares, representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPD by 70.19% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 653 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rapid7 Inc. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 4.11%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Rapid7 Inc is 0.2334%, a decrease of 28.6199%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.10% to 69,777,549 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rapid7 is $47.28. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 33.76% from its latest reported closing price of $35.35.

The projected annual revenue for Rapid7 is $802MM, an increase of 23.01%. The projected annual EPS is $0.52.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

