BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16,986,327 shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT). This represents 19.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 15,585,364 shares and 18.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.99% and an increase in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT.

What are large shareholders doing?

Macquarie Group Ltd holds 7,641,143 shares representing 8.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,597,428 shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPT by 68.64% over the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management Llc holds 7,584,718 shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,251,277 shares, representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPT by 74.00% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,443,190 shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,510,000 shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPT by 88.86% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc holds 2,018,717 shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,608,771 shares, representing an increase of 20.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPT by 1.71% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management, LLC holds 1,949,653 shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249,298 shares, representing an increase of 35.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPT by 25.71% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 400 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust. This is a decrease of 51 owner(s) or 11.31%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is 0.0893%, a decrease of 18.7726%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.72% to 98,367,580 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is $11.48. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 14.18% from its latest reported closing price of $10.05.

The projected annual revenue for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is $222MM, a decrease of -0.50%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.03.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

