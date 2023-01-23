BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,773,955 shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (RL). This represents 14.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 9, 2022 they reported 4,895,772 shares and 10.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 17.94% and an increase in total ownership of 3.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Ralph Lauren Corporation is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances and hospitality. For more than 50 years, Ralph Lauren's reputation and distinctive image have been consistently developed across an expanding number of products, brands and international markets. The Company's brand names, which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, Chaps and Club Monaco, among others, constitute one of the world's most widely recognized families of consumer brands.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 3,320,091 shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,913,333 shares, representing an increase of 12.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RL by 37.61% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 2,618,841 shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,643,413 shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RL by 3.25% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 2,224,105 shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,155,928 shares, representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RL by 90.39% over the last quarter.

HS Management Partners, LLC holds 2,014,899 shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,264,160 shares, representing a decrease of 12.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RL by 5.51% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 1,157,295 shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,136,216 shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RL by 81.25% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 900 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ralph Lauren Corp. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 2.60%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Ralph Lauren Corp is 0.1903%, an increase of 12.5049%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 54,310,764 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ralph Lauren is $118.40. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $155.40. The average price target represents a decrease of -2.19% from its latest reported closing price of $121.05.

The projected annual revenue for Ralph Lauren is $6,438MM, an increase of 0.46%. The projected annual EPS is $7.96, an increase of 8.83%.

