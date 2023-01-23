BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,613,510 shares of Qualys Inc (QLYS). This represents 12.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 3,988,849 shares and 10.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.66% and an increase in total ownership of 1.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Qualys, Inc. is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions with over 19,000 active customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

What are large shareholders doing?

Neuberger Berman Group LLC holds 2,125,581 shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,140,151 shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 14.02% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors Lp holds 1,309,842 shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,077,598 shares, representing an increase of 17.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 40.83% over the last quarter.

Congress Asset Management Co /ma holds 1,048,125 shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,015,736 shares, representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 22.29% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 823,196 shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 789,140 shares, representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 19.36% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group Plc holds 818,043 shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 989,150 shares, representing a decrease of 20.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QLYS by 21.83% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 825 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qualys Inc. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 6.18%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Qualys Inc is 0.3167%, an increase of 13.4925%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.48% to 41,108,900 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Qualys is $133.42. The forecasts range from a low of $104.03 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.19% from its latest reported closing price of $109.19.

The projected annual revenue for Qualys is $578MM, an increase of 23.37%. The projected annual EPS is $4.13, an increase of 57.62%.

