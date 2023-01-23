BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,190,295 shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR). This represents 12.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 2,036,672 shares and 11.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.54% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Quaker Chemical is a leading global provider of process fluids, chemicals,specialties, and technical expertise to a wide range of industries, including steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans and others.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds 1,350,678 shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company.

Durable Capital Partners LP holds 1,288,333 shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC holds 856,226 shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 861,419 shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KWR by 0.28% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 665,733 shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 721,157 shares, representing a decrease of 8.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KWR by 8.11% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory Inc holds 593,058 shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 581,760 shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KWR by 134.14% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 532 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quaker Chemical Corp. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.56%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Quaker Chemical Corp is 0.1791%, an increase of 5.7473%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.76% to 18,279,191 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Quaker Chemical is $196.45. The forecasts range from a low of $174.73 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.76% from its latest reported closing price of $189.33.

The projected annual revenue for Quaker Chemical is $1,977MM, an increase of 3.73%. The projected annual EPS is $6.90, an increase of 58.09%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

