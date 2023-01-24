BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in PVH Corp (PVH)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,042,276 shares of PVH Corp (PVH). This represents 9.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 4,478,514 shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 34.92% and an increase in total ownership of 3.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests -10.65% Downside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for PVH is $80.52. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents a decrease of -10.65% from its latest reported closing price of $90.12.

The projected annual revenue for PVH is $8,962MM, a decrease of -0.04%. The projected annual EPS is $8.35, an increase of 24.12%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 967 funds or institutions reporting positions in PVH Corp. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.12%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PVH Corp is 0.1404%, a decrease of 0.0810%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.24% to 72,273,818 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Pzena Investment Management Llc holds 7,374,786 shares representing 11.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,939,967 shares, representing a decrease of 7.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 18.92% over the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ holds 2,372,213 shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,133,209 shares, representing an increase of 10.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 4.55% over the last quarter.

Sound Shore Management Inc /ct/ holds 1,658,302 shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,651,076 shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 12.62% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co /ma/ holds 1,579,507 shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,495,245 shares, representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 9.81% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,498,008 shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,372,542 shares, representing an increase of 8.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 10.57% over the last quarter.

PVH Declares $$0.04 Dividend

PVH said on November 2, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share. Shareholders of record as of November 29, 2022 received the payment on December 21, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the most recent share price of $90.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.04%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.02, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.00%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

PVH Corp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PVH is one of the most admired fashion and lifestyle companies in the world. PVH powers brands that drive fashion forward – for good. Our brand portfolio includes the iconic Calvin Klein, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True&Co. intimates brand. We market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands. PVH has 40,000 associates operating in over 40 countries. That's the Power of Us. That’s the Power of PVH.

