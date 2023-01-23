BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 57,383,190 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG). This represents 11.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 8, 2022 they reported 51,849,247 shares and 10.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.67% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) is a publicly traded diversified energy company with approximately 13,000 employees. Headquartered in Newark, N.J., PSEG's principal operating subsidiaries are: Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island. PSEG is a Fortune 500 company included in the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 13 consecutive years.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 26,982,009 shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,833,479 shares, representing a decrease of 6.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 12.29% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 9,821,934 shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,630,117 shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 6.09% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 9,288,143 shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,357,430 shares, representing an increase of 20.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 88.97% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 7,153,098 shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,185,323 shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 8.81% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group Plc holds 6,853,767 shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,965,031 shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEG by 2.39% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1650 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.66%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. is 0.2817%, a decrease of 5.7078%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 424,428,178 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Public Service Enterprise Group is $68.34. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 13.09% from its latest reported closing price of $60.43.

The projected annual revenue for Public Service Enterprise Group is $9,290MM, a decrease of -4.39%. The projected annual EPS is $3.53, an increase of 156.16%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.