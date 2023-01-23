BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Propetro Holding Corp (PUMP)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 20,294,884 shares of Propetro Holding Corp (PUMP). This represents 17.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 16,654,104 shares and 16.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.86% and an increase in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

ProPetro Holding Corp. is a Midland, Texas-based oilfield services company providing pressure pumping and other complementary services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

What are large shareholders doing?

Van Eck Associates Corp holds 2,685,458 shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,159,374 shares, representing a decrease of 54.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUMP by 41.67% over the last quarter.

Towle & Co holds 2,519,910 shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,475,180 shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUMP by 14.63% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management, LLC holds 2,170,198 shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,029,408 shares, representing an increase of 6.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUMP by 40.94% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,852,535 shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,891,678 shares, representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUMP by 130.08% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 1,531,467 shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,497,442 shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUMP by 14.75% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 527 funds or institutions reporting positions in Propetro Holding Corp. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.68%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Propetro Holding Corp is 0.1232%, a decrease of 23.2560%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.78% to 102,472,037 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for Propetro Holding is $14.97. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 60.95% from its latest reported closing price of $9.30.

The projected annual revenue for Propetro Holding is $1,741MM, an increase of 47.94%. The projected annual EPS is $2.10.

