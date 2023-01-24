BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23,502,359 shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG). This represents 9.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 22,496,639 shares and 8.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.47% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests -9.23% Downside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Principal Financial Group is $81.09. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents a decrease of -9.23% from its latest reported closing price of $89.34.

The projected annual revenue for Principal Financial Group is $13,777MM, a decrease of -25.37%. The projected annual EPS is $7.13, a decrease of -65.54%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Principal Financial Group Inc. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 3.95%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Principal Financial Group Inc is 0.2374%, an increase of 6.1540%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.37% to 208,144,425 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bank Of America Corp /de/ holds 19,805,105 shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,453,884 shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFG by 70.80% over the last quarter.

Nippon Life Insurance Co holds 18,137,000 shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 10,149,848 shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,889,843 shares, representing a decrease of 17.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFG by 2.73% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 5,597,089 shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,940,995 shares, representing an increase of 11.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFG by 26.81% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 4,503,721 shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,231,161 shares, representing an increase of 6.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFG by 2.54% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group Declares $$0.64 Dividend

Principal Financial Group said on October 27, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.64 per share. Shareholders of record as of November 30, 2022 received the payment on December 19, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.64 per share.

At the most recent share price of $89.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.72%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Principal Financial Group Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Principal helps people and companies around the world build, protect and advance their financial well-being through retirement, insurance and asset management solutions that fit their lives. Its employees are passionate about helping clients of all income and portfolio sizes achieve their goals - offering innovative ideas, investment expertise and real-life solutions to make financial progress possible.

