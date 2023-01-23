BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (PBH)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9,407,577 shares of Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (PBH). This represents 19.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 8,111,381 shares and 16.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.98% and an increase in total ownership of 2.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Prestige Consumer Healthcare markets, sells, manufactures and distributes consumer healthcare products to retail outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company's diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat® and Summer's Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® and Luden's® sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux's Butt Paste® diaper rash ointments, Nix® lice treatment, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia.

What are large shareholders doing?

Macquarie Group Ltd holds 1,921,323 shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,887,479 shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBH by 65.01% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 1,320,946 shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,025,701 shares, representing an increase of 22.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBH by 89.26% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co /ma/ holds 1,244,557 shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,279,049 shares, representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBH by 10.58% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC holds 1,058,820 shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 970,992 shares, representing an increase of 8.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBH by 43.76% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 881,437 shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 909,772 shares, representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBH by 10.79% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 665 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc.. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.19%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. is 0.2461%, a decrease of 4.9001%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.28% to 61,079,468 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Prestige Brands Holdings is $71.06. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 6.50% from its latest reported closing price of $66.72.

The projected annual revenue for Prestige Brands Holdings is $1,133MM, an increase of 2.28%. The projected annual EPS is $4.24, an increase of 1.97%.

