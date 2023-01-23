BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Premier Financial Corp. (PFC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,988,235 shares of Premier Financial Corp. (PFC). This represents 11.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 3,903,517 shares and 10.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.17% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Premier Financial Corp., headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank, headquartered in Youngstown, Ohio, operates 78 branches, 12 loan offices and 2 wealth offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia (West Virginia office operates as 'Home Savings Bank'). First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency with ten offices in Ohio including James & Sons Insurance in Youngstown, Ohio.

What are large shareholders doing?

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 1,313,717 shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,365,876 shares, representing a decrease of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 2.16% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein L.p. holds 1,190,956 shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 849,992 shares, representing an increase of 28.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 50.58% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory Inc holds 1,174,593 shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,194,812 shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 6.43% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 1,153,166 shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,147,883 shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 89.98% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies Inc holds 1,018,664 shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 982,976 shares, representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 13.04% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 367 funds or institutions reporting positions in Premier Financial Corp.. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.17%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Premier Financial Corp. is 0.1346%, an increase of 9.5036%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.12% to 29,459,913 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for Premier Financial is $32.64. The forecasts range from a low of $29.80 to a high of $36.22. The average price target represents an increase of 19.91% from its latest reported closing price of $27.22.

The projected annual revenue for Premier Financial is $268MM, a decrease of -5.90%. The projected annual EPS is $3.24, an increase of 14.09%.

