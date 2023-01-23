BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Portland General Electric Company (POR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12,612,188 shares of Portland General Electric Company (POR). This represents 14.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 8, 2022 they reported 11,982,490 shares and 13.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.26% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Portland General Electric is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, with operations across the state. The company serves approximately 900,000 customers with a service area population of 2 million Oregonians in 51 cities. PGE owns 16 generation plants across Oregon and other Northwestern states and maintains and operates 14 public parks and recreation areas. For over 130 years, PGE has delivered safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. PGE and its 3,000 employees are working with customers to build a clean energy future. In 2020, PGE, employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated $5.6 million and volunteered 18,200 hours with more than 400 nonprofits across Oregon.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. holds 3,605,610 shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,543,005 shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POR by 4.30% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,363,211 shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,622,469 shares, representing a decrease of 67.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POR by 92.09% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 2,928,775 shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,001,288 shares, representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POR by 9.54% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group Inc holds 1,988,432 shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,815,445 shares, representing an increase of 8.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POR by 5.79% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co /ma/ holds 1,814,551 shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,820,622 shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POR by 2.81% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 843 funds or institutions reporting positions in Portland General Electric Company. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.57%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Portland General Electric Company is 0.2813%, a decrease of 4.6785%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.56% to 109,492,194 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Portland General Electric is $51.15. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 9.99% from its latest reported closing price of $46.50.

The projected annual revenue for Portland General Electric is $2,538MM, a decrease of -1.17%. The projected annual EPS is $2.78, an increase of 0.11%.

