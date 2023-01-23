BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Plexus Corp. (PLXS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,553,763 shares of Plexus Corp. (PLXS). This represents 16.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 4,410,139 shares and 15.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.26% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. The company is formed by a team of approximately 19,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing global Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing, and Aftermarket Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading global companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout the product's lifecycle.

What are large shareholders doing?

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc /mn holds 2,291,467 shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,294,623 shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 14.99% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners Llc holds 1,248,085 shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,260,712 shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 11.35% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management Inc /wi/ holds 1,160,305 shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,164,349 shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 23.69% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management Inc holds 989,760 shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,039,018 shares, representing a decrease of 4.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 8.84% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. holds 950,618 shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 799,949 shares, representing an increase of 15.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 18.85% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 530 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plexus Corp.. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.71%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Plexus Corp. is 0.1905%, an increase of 9.3101%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.24% to 31,739,345 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Plexus is $109.31. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $121.80. The average price target represents a decrease of -2.85% from its latest reported closing price of $112.52.

The projected annual revenue for Plexus is $4,549MM, an increase of 19.35%. The projected annual EPS is $6.09, an increase of 22.70%.

