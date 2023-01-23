BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Photronics, Inc. (PLAB)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10,607,115 shares of Photronics, Inc. (PLAB). This represents 17.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 9,726,685 shares and 16.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.05% and an increase in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2020, the company had 1,728 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America.

What are large shareholders doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 1,863,881 shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,914,039 shares, representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLAB by 20.63% over the last quarter.

Prudential Financial Inc holds 1,473,074 shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 992,949 shares, representing an increase of 32.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLAB by 18.98% over the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management Llc holds 1,299,649 shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 345,200 shares, representing an increase of 73.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLAB by 196.14% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management, LLC holds 1,280,850 shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,344,392 shares, representing a decrease of 4.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLAB by 25.11% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 1,226,485 shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 794,430 shares, representing an increase of 35.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLAB by 88.60% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 571 funds or institutions reporting positions in Photronics, Inc.. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.51%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Photronics, Inc. is 0.1954%, a decrease of 11.6270%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.88% to 69,205,750 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for Photronics is $26.01. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 44.74% from its latest reported closing price of $17.97.

The projected annual revenue for Photronics is $890MM, an increase of 7.93%. The projected annual EPS is $2.06, an increase of 4.78%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.