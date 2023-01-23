BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in PGT, Inc. (PGTI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10,923,785 shares of PGT, Inc. (PGTI). This represents 18.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 9,337,524 shares and 15.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.99% and an increase in total ownership of 2.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly-engineered and technically-advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and unify indoor/outdoor living spaces. PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation's largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary markets, and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,030,770 shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,366,322 shares, representing a decrease of 26.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGTI by 5.28% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler Lp holds 3,459,409 shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,889,123 shares, representing a decrease of 12.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGTI by 18.45% over the last quarter.

Stadium Capital Management Llc holds 1,900,221 shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,030,626 shares, representing a decrease of 6.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGTI by 28.75% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc holds 1,590,464 shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,621,886 shares, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGTI by 31.74% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 1,190,086 shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200,850 shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGTI by 25.26% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 440 funds or institutions reporting positions in PGT, Inc.. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 7.06%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGT, Inc. is 0.2010%, an increase of 18.2501%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.51% to 59,884,321 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for PGT is $25.63. The forecasts range from a low of $18.68 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 28.59% from its latest reported closing price of $19.93.

The projected annual revenue for PGT is $1,545MM, an increase of 6.15%. The projected annual EPS is $1.92, an increase of 11.88%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.