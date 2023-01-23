BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Penumbra Inc (PEN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,422,738 shares of Penumbra Inc (PEN). This represents 11.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 7, 2022 they reported 3,904,542 shares and 10.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.27% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra sells its products to hospitals and healthcare providers primarily through its direct sales organization in the U.S., most of Europe, Canada and Australia, and through distributors in select international markets. Penumbra, the Penumbra P logo, Indigo, CAT, Separator, Lightning, and Penumbra ENGINE are trademarks of Penumbra, Inc.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baillie Gifford & Co holds 1,261,638 shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,273,274 shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 43.57% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc holds 1,048,513 shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 972,675 shares, representing an increase of 7.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 75.06% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 1,029,095 shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,231,129 shares, representing a decrease of 19.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 26.45% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC holds 1,023,781 shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,020,061 shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 65.34% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC holds 804,075 shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 608,440 shares, representing an increase of 24.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 112.54% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 646 funds or institutions reporting positions in Penumbra Inc. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.47%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Penumbra Inc is 0.2305%, an increase of 45.8610%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.51% to 37,340,723 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Penumbra is $250.92. The forecasts range from a low of $196.95 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1.04% from its latest reported closing price of $248.34.

The projected annual revenue for Penumbra is $1,012MM, an increase of 21.94%. The projected annual EPS is $1.00.

