BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Pennant Group Inc (PNTG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,548,808 shares of Pennant Group Inc (PNTG). This represents 15.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 4,142,505 shares and 14.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.81% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 80 home health and hospice agencies and 54 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated 'company' and 'its' assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms 'we,' 'us,' 'its' and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds 4,112,113 shares representing 13.86% ownership of the company.

Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 3,883,944 shares representing 13.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,023,273 shares, representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNTG by 13.77% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners Llc holds 1,372,199 shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,408,938 shares, representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNTG by 3.87% over the last quarter.

Crewe Advisors LLC holds 1,125,410 shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 499,903 shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,370,782 shares, representing a decrease of 774.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNTG by 87.95% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pennant Group Inc. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.51%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Pennant Group Inc is 0.0457%, a decrease of 14.4700%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 27,716,227 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pennant Group is $15.71. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 30.14% from its latest reported closing price of $12.07.

The projected annual revenue for Pennant Group is $506MM, an increase of 9.87%. The projected annual EPS is $0.75, an increase of 2,022.72%.

