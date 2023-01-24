BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,510,632 shares of PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN). This represents 9.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 2,393,075 shares and 9.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.91% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.75% Upside

As of January 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for PC Connection is $65.28. The forecasts range from a low of $64.64 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 31.75% from its latest reported closing price of $49.55.

The projected annual revenue for PC Connection is $3,253MM, an increase of 1.89%. The projected annual EPS is $3.66, an increase of 3.48%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 389 funds or institutions reporting positions in PC Connection, Inc.. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 4.01%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PC Connection, Inc. is 0.1045%, an increase of 17.8596%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.38% to 12,771,600 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. holds 1,986,948 shares representing 7.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,978,534 shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNXN by 9.72% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust Corp holds 379,729 shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 377,169 shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNXN by 63.55% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 310,964 shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 306,966 shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNXN by 10.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 223,117 shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 219,265 shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNXN by 7.86% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 217,692 shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 214,629 shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNXN by 7.41% over the last quarter.

PC Connection Declares $$0.34 Dividend

PC Connection said on November 21, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ( $ annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 2, 2022 received the payment on December 23, 2022. Previously, the company paid $1.00 per share.

At the most recent share price of $49.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is %. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

PC Connection, Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company.

