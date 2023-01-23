BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,709,428 shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK). This represents 16.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 3,490,289 shares and 14.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.28% and an increase in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer and distributor of component products and building products serving the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, residential housing, high-rise, hospitality, kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings, and other industrial markets and operates coast-to-coast in various locations throughout the United States and in Canada, China and the Netherlands. Patrick's major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped profile mouldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, hardwood furniture, fiberglass bath fixtures and tile systems, thermoformed shower surrounds, specialty bath and closet building products, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wire harnesses, boat covers, towers, tops and frames, electrical systems components including instrument and dash panels, softwoods lumber, interior passage doors, air handling products, RV painting, slotwall panels and components, aluminum fuel tanks, and CNC molds and composite parts and other products. The Company also distributes drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics and audio systems components, wiring, electrical and plumbing products, appliances, cement siding, raw and processed lumber, FRP products, interior passage doors, roofing products, tile, laminate and ceramic flooring, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lighting products, various marine aftermarket products, and other miscellaneous products, in addition to providing transportation and logistics services.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,022,054 shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,411,533 shares, representing a decrease of 38.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PATK by 35.24% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 499,925 shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 505,919 shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PATK by 8.78% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 407,255 shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 401,574 shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PATK by 11.19% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 339,807 shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 386,224 shares, representing a decrease of 13.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PATK by 23.30% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 320,716 shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300,659 shares, representing an increase of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PATK by 7.15% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 563 funds or institutions reporting positions in Patrick Industries, Inc.. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.09%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Patrick Industries, Inc. is 0.1082%, a decrease of 13.9866%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.25% to 23,839,955 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Patrick Industries is $66.64. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2.38% from its latest reported closing price of $65.09.

The projected annual revenue for Patrick Industries is $4,326MM, a decrease of -14.80%. The projected annual EPS is $8.38, a decrease of -46.31%.

