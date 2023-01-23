BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

Investing
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

January 23, 2023 — 06:42 pm EST

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 29,935,261 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK). This represents 13.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 29,558,302 shares and 12.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.28% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

What are large shareholders doing?

PGGM Investments holds 7,596,493 shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,778,606 shares, representing a decrease of 81.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PK by 16.14% over the last quarter.

Northwood Liquid Management Lp holds 6,593,639 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,935,042 shares, representing an increase of 25.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PK by 8.72% over the last quarter.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC holds 5,504,828 shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,798,411 shares, representing an increase of 31.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PK by 43.85% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 5,501,625 shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,249,735 shares, representing an increase of 22.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PK by 10.74% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 4,650,246 shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,798,075 shares, representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PK by 17.72% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 672 funds or institutions reporting positions in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.20%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is 0.2348%, a decrease of 3.6170%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.15% to 227,459,486 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Park Hotels & Resorts is $16.01. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.04% from its latest reported closing price of $12.91.

The projected annual revenue for Park Hotels & Resorts is $2,819MM, an increase of 22.99%. The projected annual EPS is $0.59, an increase of 123.98%.

