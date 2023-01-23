BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8,073,948 shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR). This represents 13.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 7,567,090 shares and 12.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.70% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy, infrastructure, and retail businesses. Par Pacific's strategy is to acquire and develop businesses in logistically complex markets. Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 148,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 91 retail locations. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 60,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems, and 33 retail locations. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado.

What are large shareholders doing?

Rubric Capital Management LP holds 3,700,000 shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Chai Trust Co Llc holds 3,348,430 shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,692,746 shares, representing a decrease of 70.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARR by 41.79% over the last quarter.

Flat Footed LLC holds 2,830,155 shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,703,404 shares, representing an increase of 39.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARR by 48.41% over the last quarter.

Nut Tree Capital Management, LP holds 2,312,300 shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp holds 2,210,000 shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 417 funds or institutions reporting positions in Par Pacific Holdings Inc. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.96%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Par Pacific Holdings Inc is 0.1658%, a decrease of 3.3776%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.47% to 60,160,402 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Par Pacific Holdings is $27.34. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 2.73% from its latest reported closing price of $26.61.

The projected annual revenue for Par Pacific Holdings is $6,614MM, a decrease of -2.83%. The projected annual EPS is $3.76, a decrease of -21.99%.

