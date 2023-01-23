BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. Common stock (PLMR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,868,622 shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. Common stock (PLMR). This represents 15.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 3,601,274 shares and 14.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.42% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty property insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar's underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, hurricane and flood insurance. Palomar's principal insurance subsidiary, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, is an admitted carrier in 32 states and has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of 'A-' (Excellent).

What are large shareholders doing?

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 1,240,027 shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,240,561 shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 56.23% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds 1,051,756 shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc holds 1,019,526 shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,046,900 shares, representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 48.48% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. holds 922,915 shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 962,580 shares, representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 33.16% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC holds 868,065 shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 900,345 shares, representing a decrease of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLMR by 32.39% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 447 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palomar Holdings, Inc. Common stock. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 6.68%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Palomar Holdings, Inc. Common stock is 0.2580%, an increase of 23.0885%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.96% to 27,076,347 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Palomar Holdings, Inc. is $59.16. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 20.20% from its latest reported closing price of $49.22.

The projected annual revenue for Palomar Holdings, Inc. is $1,198MM, an increase of 284.43%. The projected annual EPS is $3.80, an increase of 92.34%.

