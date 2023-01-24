BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Packaging Corp. of America (PKG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8,896,238 shares of Packaging Corp. of America (PKG). This represents 9.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 7,934,846 shares and 8.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.12% and an increase in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests -0.18% Downside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Packaging of America is $131.82. The forecasts range from a low of $99.99 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents a decrease of -0.18% from its latest reported closing price of $132.05.

The projected annual revenue for Packaging of America is $8,419MM, a decrease of -1.45%. The projected annual EPS is $9.60, a decrease of -12.92%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1409 funds or institutions reporting positions in Packaging Corp. of America. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.43%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Packaging Corp. of America is 0.2190%, a decrease of 5.7470%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.98% to 97,559,843 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bank Of America Corp /de/ holds 4,022,780 shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,520,741 shares, representing an increase of 12.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 1.99% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 3,592,759 shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,500,348 shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 13.59% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies Inc holds 3,504,645 shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,020,171 shares, representing an increase of 42.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 52.44% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management Inc holds 3,135,725 shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,064,817 shares, representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 14.41% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 2,821,226 shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,713,547 shares, representing a decrease of 31.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 19.54% over the last quarter.

Packaging of America Declares $$1.25 Dividend

Packaging of America said on December 8, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share. Shareholders of record as of December 16, 2022 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.25 per share.

At the most recent share price of $132.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.95%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.58%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Packaging Corp Of America Background Information

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) is the third largest producer of containerboard products and the third largest producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. PCA operates eight paper mills and 92 corrugated products plants and related facilities.

